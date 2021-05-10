USS Essex Underway Operations

ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 5, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Ty Lowthorp loads rounds into an M2HB machine gun during a live-fire exercise aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Oct. 5. Essex and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard E. Anglin)

