3rd Marine Division chapel donates to Okinawa single-mother shelter

Ayano Kaneshima, a staff member with Rainbow Heights Single Mothers Shelter, looks at children clothes donated to the shelter by U.S. Navy sailors and Marines from Camp Courtney, in Okinawa City, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 4, 2021. Rainbow Heights Single Mothers Shelter is an Okinawa City mother and child-life support facility, and an emergency shelter for mothers and their children. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Faith Rose)

