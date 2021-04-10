Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Marine Division chapel donates to Okinawa single-mother shelter [Image 6 of 6]

    3rd Marine Division chapel donates to Okinawa single-mother shelter

    OKINAWA CITY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.04.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Faith Rose 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Ayano Kaneshima, a staff member with Rainbow Heights Single Mothers Shelter, looks at children clothes donated to the shelter by U.S. Navy sailors and Marines from Camp Courtney, in Okinawa City, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 4, 2021. Rainbow Heights Single Mothers Shelter is an Okinawa City mother and child-life support facility, and an emergency shelter for mothers and their children. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Faith Rose)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 00:40
    Photo ID: 6876644
    VIRIN: 211004-M-WT872-1006
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 11.79 MB
    Location: OKINAWA CITY, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    Okinawa
    Donation
    3rd Marine Division
    Clothes
    Rainbow Heights Single Mothers Shelter
    single mothers

