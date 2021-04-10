3rd Marine Division chapel donates to Okinawa single-mother shelter

Ichiro Umehara, left, a community relations specialist for Camp Courtney, helps unpack donated clothes with U.S. Navy Lt. Youree Posey, chaplain for Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, at the Rainbow Heights Single Mothers Shelter in Okinawa City, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 4, 2021. Rainbow Heights Single Mothers Shelter is an Okinawa City mother and child-life support facility, and an emergency shelter for mothers and their children. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Faith Rose)

