Coast Guard rescues boater after vessel capsizes offshore Freeport, Texas

A Coast Guard Station Freeport boat crew rescues a boater after their vessel capsizes Oct. 6, 2021, 1.5 miles south of the Freeport Jetties near Freeport, Texas. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a notification from the crew of the Kolt Levi, an offshore supply ship, stating a person was standing on the hull of an overturned 26-foot catamaran in need of assistance. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Station Freeport)

