    Coast Guard rescues boater after vessel capsizes offshore Freeport, Texas [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard rescues boater after vessel capsizes offshore Freeport, Texas

    FREEPORT, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Station Freeport boat crew rescues a boater after their vessel capsizes Oct. 6, 2021, 1.5 miles south of the Freeport Jetties near Freeport, Texas. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a notification from the crew of the Kolt Levi, an offshore supply ship, stating a person was standing on the hull of an overturned 26-foot catamaran in need of assistance. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Station Freeport)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Location: FREEPORT, TX, US 
    USCG
    Rescue
    Freeport
    Station
    Coast Guard

