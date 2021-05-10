U.S. Air Force Col. Stuart Rubio, 403rd Wing commander, delivers remarks during the Hispanic Leaders Panel inside the Bay Breeze Event Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 5, 2021. During National Hispanic Heritage Month, which is celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, Keesler will also host a 5K run. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 17:01
|Photo ID:
|6876311
|VIRIN:
|211005-F-BD983-0027
|Resolution:
|3712x2584
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Keesler leaders speak on Hispanic heritage [Image 4 of 4], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT