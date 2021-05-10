Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler leaders speak on Hispanic heritage [Image 4 of 4]

    Keesler leaders speak on Hispanic heritage

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Stuart Rubio, 403rd Wing commander, delivers remarks during the Hispanic Leaders Panel inside the Bay Breeze Event Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 5, 2021. During National Hispanic Heritage Month, which is celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, Keesler will also host a 5K run. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Panel
    Air Education and Training Command

