Airmen from the 81st Training Group attend the Hispanic Leaders Panel inside the Bay Breeze Event Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 5, 2021. During National Hispanic Heritage Month, which is celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, Keesler will also host a 5K run. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2021 Date Posted: 10.06.2021 17:00 Photo ID: 6876309 VIRIN: 211005-F-BD983-0016 Resolution: 2700x3712 Size: 977.26 KB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keesler leaders speak on Hispanic heritage [Image 4 of 4], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.