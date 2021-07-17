Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Soldiers Support Forger 21

    Space Soldiers Support Forger 21

    GUAM

    07.17.2021

    U.S. Army Satellite Operations Brigade

    Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Mendez, left, and 1st Sgt. Ryan Dawson, both satellite communicators with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Satellite Operations Brigade, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, stand outside their office building at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam. Both Soldiers recently took part in Forager 21 - a joint-forces exercise designed to test and refine the Theater Army’s ability to flow land power forces into the theater, execute command and control of those forces, and effectively employ them in support of our allies, partners, and national security objectives in the region. (U.S. Army photo courtesy of 1st Sgt. Ryan Dawson

    Space Soldiers take part in exercise Forager 21

    53rd Signal Battalion
    Satellite communications.
    SMDC
    USAPAC
    WSOC
    Forger 21

