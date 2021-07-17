Space Soldiers Support Forger 21

Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Mendez, left, and 1st Sgt. Ryan Dawson, both satellite communicators with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Satellite Operations Brigade, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, stand outside their office building at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam. Both Soldiers recently took part in Forager 21 - a joint-forces exercise designed to test and refine the Theater Army’s ability to flow land power forces into the theater, execute command and control of those forces, and effectively employ them in support of our allies, partners, and national security objectives in the region. (U.S. Army photo courtesy of 1st Sgt. Ryan Dawson

