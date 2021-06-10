UNITAS LXII Closing Ceremony

MIRAFLORES, Peru (Oct. 6, 2021) Peruvian Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Alberto Alcala awards Rear Adm. Jim Aiken, commander of U.S. Naval Southern Forces Command/U.S. 4th Fleet a plaque during the closing ceremony at Delfines Hotel and Convention Center during UNITAS LXII, Oct. 6, 2021. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Peru, it brings together multinational forces from 20 countries and includes 32 ships, four submarines, and 26 aircraft conducting operations off the coast of Lima and in the jungles of Iquitos. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations and focuses on strengthening partnerships and increasing interoperability and capability between participating naval and marine forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mitch Meppelink/Released)

