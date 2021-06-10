Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITAS LXII Closing Ceremony [Image 1 of 6]

    UNITAS LXII Closing Ceremony

    MIRAFLORES, PERU

    10.06.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mitchell Meppelink 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    MIRAFLORES, Peru (Oct. 6, 2021) Rear Adm. Jim Aiken, commander of U.S. Naval Southern Forces Command/U.S. 4th Fleet speaks during the closing ceremony at Delfines Hotel and Convention Center during UNITAS LXII, Oct. 6, 2021. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Peru, it brings together multinational forces from 20 countries and includes 32 ships, four submarines, and 26 aircraft conducting operations off the coast of Lima and in the jungles of Iquitos. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations and focuses on strengthening partnerships and increasing interoperability and capability between participating naval and marine forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mitch Meppelink/Released)

    This work, UNITAS LXII Closing Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Mitchell Meppelink, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

