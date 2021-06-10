USS Hopewell (DD 681) memorial service

Former crewmembers of the Fletcher-Class Destroyer USS Hopewell (DD 681) toss a wreath overboard as part of a memorial service aboard the decommissioned Iowa-Class Battleship USS Wisconsin (BB 64). Hopewell was originally commissioned in 1943 and saw service during WWII, the Korean War and Vietnam War. Former crewmembers and their families were aboard the Wisconsin for their bi-annual reunion, which included a short memorial service. The brief ceremony was hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, located next door to the Battleship on the Nauticus campus in Norfolk, Virginia. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

