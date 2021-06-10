Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Hopewell (DD 681) memorial service [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Hopewell (DD 681) memorial service

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2021

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Former crewmembers of the Fletcher-Class Destroyer USS Hopewell (DD 681) toss a wreath overboard as part of a memorial service aboard the decommissioned Iowa-Class Battleship USS Wisconsin (BB 64). Hopewell was originally commissioned in 1943 and saw service during WWII, the Korean War and Vietnam War. Former crewmembers and their families were aboard the Wisconsin for their bi-annual reunion, which included a short memorial service. The brief ceremony was hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, located next door to the Battleship on the Nauticus campus in Norfolk, Virginia. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Memorial Service
    Norfolk
    Battleship Wisconsin
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

