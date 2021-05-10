PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Space Force Col. Shay Warakomski, Peterson-Schriever Garrison commander, answers questions from Airmen and Guardians attending Airman Leadership School at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Oct. 5, 2021. ALS is designed to prepare senior airmen for more responsibility by strengthening their ability to lead, follow and manage. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2021 Date Posted: 10.06.2021 15:17 Photo ID: 6875996 VIRIN: 211005-F-MC941-1030 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 7.08 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Warakomski visits ALS [Image 3 of 3], by A1C brooke wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.