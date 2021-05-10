Peterson-Schriever Garrison Public Affairs

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Space Force Col. Shay Warakomski, Peterson-Schriever Garrison commander, answers questions from Airmen and Guardians attending Airman Leadership School at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Oct. 5, 2021. ALS teaches Airmen and Guardians to apply cognitive strategies to solve Air and Space Force problems. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

