    Peterson-Schriever Garrison Public Affairs [Image 2 of 3]

    Peterson-Schriever Garrison Public Affairs

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class brooke wise 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Space Force Col. Shay Warakomski, Peterson-Schriever Garrison commander, answers questions from Airmen and Guardians attending Airman Leadership School at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Oct. 5, 2021. ALS teaches Airmen and Guardians to apply cognitive strategies to solve Air and Space Force problems. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 15:17
    Photo ID: 6875995
    VIRIN: 211005-F-MC941-1041
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 5.51 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Peterson-Schriever Garrison Public Affairs [Image 3 of 3], by A1C brooke wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Peterson
    ALS
    Colorado Springs

