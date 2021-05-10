PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Space Force Col. Shay Warakomski, Peterson-Schriever Garrison commander, answers questions from Airmen and Guardians attending Airman Leadership School at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Oct. 5, 2021. ALS teaches Airmen and Guardians to apply cognitive strategies to solve Air and Space Force problems. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 15:17
|Photo ID:
|6875995
|VIRIN:
|211005-F-MC941-1041
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|5.51 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Peterson-Schriever Garrison Public Affairs [Image 3 of 3], by A1C brooke wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
