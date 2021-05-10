PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Space Force Col. Shay Warakomski, Peterson-Schriever Garrison commander, provides mentorship to Airmen and Guardians attending Airman Leadership School at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Oct. 5, 2021. ALS is the first level of professional military education enlisted Airmen experience before becoming a staff sergeant. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2021 Date Posted: 10.06.2021 15:17 Photo ID: 6875994 VIRIN: 211005-F-MC941-1025 Resolution: 5363x3402 Size: 3.46 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Warakomski visits ALS [Image 3 of 3], by A1C brooke wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.