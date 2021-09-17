Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Buckley celebrates Air Force's 74th Birthday [Image 2 of 2]

    Buckley celebrates Air Force's 74th Birthday

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Crossman 

    Buckley Garrison

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Robert Devall, left, the Buckley Garrison command chief, Airman 1st Class Graiden Thomas, middle, a 22nd Surveillance Squadron, Detachment 45 satellite operations technician, and U.S. Space Force Col. Marcus Jackson, right, the B GAR commander, pose for a photo before the symbolic cake cutting by the oldest and youngest airman Sept. 18, 2021, at the B GAR Command building on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo. This traditional cake cutting ceremony is an opportunity to continue the passing of Air Force heritage between the generations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 15:14
    Photo ID: 6875992
    VIRIN: 210917-X-DR389-1009
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: AURORA, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buckley celebrates Air Force's 74th Birthday [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Joshua Crossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force Birthday
    Air Force
    Space Force

