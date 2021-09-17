Buckley celebrates Air Force's 74th Birthday

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Robert Devall, left, the Buckley Garrison command chief, Airman 1st Class Graiden Thomas, middle, a 22nd Surveillance Squadron, Detachment 45 satellite operations technician, and U.S. Space Force Col. Marcus Jackson, right, the B GAR commander, pose for a photo before the symbolic cake cutting by the oldest and youngest airman Sept. 18, 2021, at the B GAR Command building on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo. This traditional cake cutting ceremony is an opportunity to continue the passing of Air Force heritage between the generations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)

