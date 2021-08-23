Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ISPY a KC-135

    ISPY a KC-135

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Airman Anneliese Kaiser 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A toy KC-135 sits hidden in office supplies at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington Aug. 23, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anneliese Kaiser)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 14:08
    Photo ID: 6875809
    VIRIN: 210823-F-WB681-1013
    Resolution: 4730x3379
    Size: 1007.98 KB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ISPY a KC-135, by Amn Anneliese Kaiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135

