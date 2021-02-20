Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SERE Picture Story

    FORKS, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel Hawkins 

    336th Training Support Squadron

    Students assigned to the 22nd Training Squadron at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington conduct the tropics survival portion of their training at Forks, Washington. Students training to become SERE instructors are required to go through a variety of survival climates, including tropics, coastal, and arctic survival. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Ariel Hawkins)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 13:58
    Photo ID: 6875804
    VIRIN: 210220-F-LD459-001
    Resolution: 1874x1057
    Size: 541.97 KB
    Location: FORKS, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SERE Picture Story, by SSgt Ariel Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

