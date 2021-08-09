Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces Of Fairchild, Rouen Sterling

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Photo by Airman Anneliese Kaiser 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Rouen Sterling, 92nd Force Support Squadron retiree activity office assistant director poses for a photo at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington Sept. 9, 2021. Sterling was a Face of Fairchild for the month of October. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anneliese Kaiser)

    Faces of Fairchild

