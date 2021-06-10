Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Top DoD leaders participate in Ethics training

    Top DoD leaders participate in Ethics training

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs     

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks attend 2021 Ethics training along with top pentagon leaders at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Oct. 6, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 12:33
    Photo ID: 6875615
    VIRIN: 211006-D-XI929-1001
    Resolution: 6048x2596
    Size: 1000.15 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Top DoD leaders participate in Ethics training, by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pentagon
    Ethics Training
    SecDefAustin
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks
    Secretary of Defense Loyd J. Austin III

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT