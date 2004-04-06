Petty Officer 3rd Class Bridgit Gallagher, a produce manager at the Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily, Commissary, stocks produce in 1987.
(File photograph)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2004
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 11:55
|Photo ID:
|6875536
|VIRIN:
|040604-O-ZZ999-001
|Resolution:
|1497x1001
|Size:
|357.63 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Commissaries honor Navy's 246 years of service
