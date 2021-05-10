German Sailors show off the village they built on Norfolk Navy Yard to the community.
Photo Courtesy of the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum Collection.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 07:36
|Photo ID:
|6875098
|VIRIN:
|211005-N-N2259-002
|Resolution:
|1548x1008
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Little Piece of German Heritage [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Little Piece of German Heritage
LEAVE A COMMENT