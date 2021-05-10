Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Little Piece of German Heritage [Image 1 of 2]

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Little Piece of German Heritage

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Postcard view of the German ships Kronprinz Wilhelm and the Prinz Eitel Friederich outboard of one another along the Elizabeth River bank with the “German Village” on Navy Yard property beside them.

    Photo Courtesy of the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum Collection.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 07:36
    Photo ID: 6875097
    VIRIN: 211005-N-N2259-001
    Resolution: 1064x679
    Size: 125.89 KB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Little Piece of German Heritage [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Little Piece of German Heritage
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Little Piece of German Heritage

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard&rsquo;s Little Piece of German Heritage

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT