Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Little Piece of German Heritage

Postcard view of the German ships Kronprinz Wilhelm and the Prinz Eitel Friederich outboard of one another along the Elizabeth River bank with the “German Village” on Navy Yard property beside them.



Photo Courtesy of the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum Collection.

