Firefighters Give a Presentation About Fire Prevention Week at Local School

Firefighters from the Fire and Emergency Services Department at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, visited Theodoropoulos International School in Chania, Greece, on Oct. 5, 2021, to give a presentation about Fire Prevention Week. The firefighters taught the children about how to react in dangerous situations, demonstrated how to use a fire extinguisher simulation and a thermal camera and answered questions. The children and the teachers participated actively and had fun with a surprise visit of Sparky the Fire Dog. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Kostas Fantaousakis/Released)

