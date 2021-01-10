Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CWO Switzer Retirement Ceremony

    GREECE

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    Naval Support Activity Souda Bay held a retirement ceremony on Oct. 1, 2021 for Chief Warrant Officer Carrey Switzer to celebrate his 25 years of dedicated military service in the U.S. Navy. Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Kostas Fantaousakis/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CWO Switzer Retirement Ceremony, by Konstantinos Fantaousakis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    retirement ceremony
    sailor
    U.S. Navy
    NSA Souda Bay

