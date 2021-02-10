USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS

MANAMA, BAHRAIN (Oct. 2, 2021) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Logan Carlton uses a camera as part of the ship’s nautical or otherwise photographic interpretation and examination team on the aft fantail aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), Oct. 2. Pearl Harbor and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sang Kim)

Date Taken: 10.02.2021 Date Posted: 10.06.2021 Photo by PO3 Sang Kim Location: MANAMA, BH