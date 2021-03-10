U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lands on JS Izumo

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Priscilla Rodrigues, a KC-130J Super Hercules loadmaster with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, observes aerial refueling of an F-35B Lighting II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242 during a capability test with the Japanese Ship Izumo off the coast of Japan, Oct. 3, 2021. The Marines with VMGR-152 provided aerial refueling to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 during a capability test of U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft landing on Japanese Ship Izumo. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Gabriel Durand)

