U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lands on JS Izumo

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Priscilla Rodrigues, a KC-130J Super Hercules loadmaster with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, observes aerial refueling of an F-35B Lighting II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242 during a capability test with the Japanese Ship Izumo off the coast of Japan, Oct. 3, 2021. The Marines with VMGR-152 provided aerial refueling to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 during a capability test of U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft landing on Japanese Ship Izumo. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Gabriel Durand)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 22:06
|Photo ID:
|6874675
|VIRIN:
|211003-M-TU094-1070
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|18.69 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|3
