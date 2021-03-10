Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lands on JS Izumo [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lands on JS Izumo

    JAPAN

    10.03.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Gabriel Groseclose-Durand 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Jon Teague a KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft commander with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, conducts formation flight practice with another KC-130J Super Hercules during a capability test with the Japanese Ship Izumo off the coast of Japan, Oct. 3, 2021. The Marines with VMGR-152 provided aerial refueling to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 during a capability test of U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft landing on Japanese Ship Izumo. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Gabriel Durand)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 22:13
    Photo ID: 6874670
    VIRIN: 211003-M-TU094-1156
    Resolution: 7893x5262
    Size: 10.96 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lands on JS Izumo [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Gabriel Groseclose-Durand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lands on JS Izumo
    U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lands on JS Izumo
    U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lands on JS Izumo
    U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lands on JS Izumo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-130J
    JMSDF
    1st MAW
    Marines
    JS Izumo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT