USS Higgins SRF-B training

211002-N-TC847-1377 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 2, 2021) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Julian Morgan, from Kennesaw, Ga., instructs Seaman Isiah Young, from Brooklyn, Ny., in combative maneuvers during an oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray evolution as part of security reaction force training on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76). Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christine Montgomery/released)

Date Taken: 10.02.2021 Date Posted: 10.05.2021 Location: AT SEA