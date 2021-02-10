Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Higgins SRF-B training [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Higgins SRF-B training

    AT SEA

    10.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Montgomery 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    211002-N-TC847-1377 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 2, 2021) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Julian Morgan, from Kennesaw, Ga., instructs Seaman Isiah Young, from Brooklyn, Ny., in combative maneuvers during an oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray evolution as part of security reaction force training on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76). Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christine Montgomery/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 20:46
    Location: AT SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Higgins SRF-B training [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Christine Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Higgins
    oleoresin capsicum
    DDG 76
    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destoyer

