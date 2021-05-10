CALLAO, Peru (Oct. 5, 2021) Peruvian navy midshipman Sabastian Lopez (right) gives a tour through the Hall of Heroes at the Peruvian Naval Academy to Rear Adm. Jim Aiken, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet during UNITAS LXII, Oct. 5, 2021. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Peru, it brings together multinational forces from 20 countries and includes 32 ships, four submarines, and 26 aircraft conducting operations off the coast of Lima and in the jungles of Iquitos. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations and focuses on strengthening partnerships and increasing interoperability and capability between participating naval and marine forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mitch Meppelink/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2021 Date Posted: 10.05.2021 19:07 Photo ID: 6874521 VIRIN: 211005-N-RL853-0268 Resolution: 2746x2070 Size: 2.92 MB Location: CALLAO, PE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rear Adm. Jim Aiken Tours Peruvian Naval Academy [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Mitchell Meppelink, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.