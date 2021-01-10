Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MV-22B Osprey Day Battle Guns [Image 4 of 4]

    MV-22B Osprey Day Battle Guns

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Jeremy Alfaro 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Haydn Bradley, a tiltrotor crew chief assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Training Squadron 204, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, fires a GAU-21 .50 caliber machine gun aboard an MV-22B Osprey, during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 1-22, at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., Oct. 1, 2021. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assist in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jeremy Alfaro) 

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 16:23
    Photo ID: 6874320
    VIRIN: 211001-M-KZ062-1204
    Resolution: 2824x2017
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: AZ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MV-22B Osprey Day Battle Guns [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Jeremy Alfaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osprey
    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing
    Marine Aircraft Group 26
    MAWTS-1
    MV-22B
    WTI 1-22

