 MV-22B Osprey Day Battle Guns

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Haydn Bradley, a tiltrotor crew chief assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Training Squadron 204, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, fires a GAU-21 .50 caliber machine gun aboard an MV-22B Osprey, during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 1-22, at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., Oct. 1, 2021. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assist in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jeremy Alfaro)

