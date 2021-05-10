Coast Guard assists boater aboard disabled vessel near Lake Charles, Louisiana

A Coast Guard Station Lake Charles 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew tows a disabled vessel Oct. 5, 2021, in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a notification from a boater aboard a disabled 16-foot center console stating the seas were picking up and he was in fear of capsizing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Station Lake Charles)

Date Taken: 10.05.2021
Location: LAKE CHARLES, LA, US
by PO2 Ryan Dickinson