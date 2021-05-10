Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard assists boater aboard disabled vessel near Lake Charles, Louisiana [Image 2 of 4]

    Coast Guard assists boater aboard disabled vessel near Lake Charles, Louisiana

    LAKE CHARLES, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Station Lake Charles 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew tows a disabled vessel Oct. 5, 2021, in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a notification from a boater aboard a disabled 16-foot center console stating the seas were picking up and he was in fear of capsizing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Station Lake Charles)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 15:15
    Photo ID: 6874227
    VIRIN: 211005-G-G0108-1002
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: LAKE CHARLES, LA, US 
    USCG
    rescue
    Lake Charles: Louisiana

