Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TF Liberty helps mitigate COVID-19 at medical isolation dormitory

    TF Liberty helps mitigate COVID-19 at medical isolation dormitory

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel 

    Washington Air National Guard

    Washington Air National Guard Master Sgt. Heather Lawton, assigned to the 194th Wing, Camp Murray, Wash., verifies the test sample documents for potential exposure to COVID-19 at the temporarily insulated dormitory at TF Liberty Village 2, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 24, 2021.  The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 14:47
    Photo ID: 6874199
    VIRIN: 210924-Z-CH590-0125
    Resolution: 3714x5572
    Size: 3.93 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TF Liberty helps mitigate COVID-19 at medical isolation dormitory, by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    ANG
    USNORTHCOM
    DOS
    Operation Allied Welcome
    Afghan personnel and evacuees

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT