TF Liberty helps mitigate COVID-19 at medical isolation dormitory

Washington Air National Guard Master Sgt. Heather Lawton, assigned to the 194th Wing, Camp Murray, Wash., verifies the test sample documents for potential exposure to COVID-19 at the temporarily insulated dormitory at TF Liberty Village 2, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 24, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard)

