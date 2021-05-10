Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nevada Guard pushes forward with development of Purple Resolve resiliency training

    CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Walter Lowell 

    Nevada Joint Force Headquarters Public Affairs

    Col. D. Rodger Waters, special assistant to the adjutant general, poses for a photo in his office with the Purple Resolve training handbook, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. The Nevada National Guard rolled out its training portion of the Purple Resolve curriculum this year with a program that includes an adaptation of the law enforcement focused Blue Courage curriculum.

    This work, Nevada Guard pushes forward with development of Purple Resolve resiliency training, by SSG Walter Lowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

