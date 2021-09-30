Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Museum Volunteer in action [Image 3 of 4]

    Museum Volunteer in action

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Russ Martin, a volunteer docent at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, interacts with visitors in the museum’s gallery. He is pictured providing some meaningful interpretation to some of the museum’s artifacts in their exhibit “The Ten Thousand-Day War at Sea: The U.S. Navy in Vietnam, 1950-1975.” (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

