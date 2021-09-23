Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMFA-112 Conducts Flight Ops [Image 2 of 2]

    VMFA-112 Conducts Flight Ops

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Booker Thomas 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Nathanial Arands, a powerline mechanic, and Maj. Jonathan Gilson, a pilot with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 (VMFA-112), conducts pre-flight checks on an F/A-18 Hornet, September 23, 2021. VMFA-112, the only Reserve fighter squadron in the Marine Corps, will be closely integrated with the Active Component throughout their deployment as they help maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo By Sgt. Booker T. Thomas)

    MARFORRES
    1ST MAW
    MAG-12
    Marine Aircraft Group 12
    VMFA-112

