VMFA-112 Conducts Flight Ops

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Nathanial Arands, a powerline mechanic, and Maj. Jonathan Gilson, a pilot with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 (VMFA-112), conducts pre-flight checks on an F/A-18 Hornet, September 23, 2021. VMFA-112, the only Reserve fighter squadron in the Marine Corps, will be closely integrated with the Active Component throughout their deployment as they help maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo By Sgt. Booker T. Thomas)

