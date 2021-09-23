Flight crew with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 (VMFA-112) conducts pre-flight checks and prepares an F/A-18 Hornet for launch, September 23, 2021. VMFA-112, the only Reserve fighter squadron in the Marine Corps, will be closely integrated with the Active Component throughout their deployment as they help maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo By Sgt. Booker T. Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 07:37
|Photo ID:
|6873048
|VIRIN:
|211004-M-TE205-041
|Resolution:
|5760x3240
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMFA-112 Conducts Flight Ops [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Booker Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
