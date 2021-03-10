U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lands on JS Izumo

A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lighting II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242 conducts aerial refueling operations with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 off the coast of Japan, Oct. 3, 2021. VMGR-152 provided aerial refueling to VMFA-242 during a capability test of U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft landing on the Japanese Ship Izumo. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Evan Jones)

