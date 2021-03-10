U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lands on JS Izumo

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.03.2021

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lighting II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242 prepares to conduct aerial refueling operations with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 off the coast of Japan, Oct. 3, 2021. VMGR-152 provided aerial refueling to VMFA-242 during a capability test of U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft landing on the Japanese Ship Izumo. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Evan Jones)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 04:48
    Photo ID: 6873028
    VIRIN: 211003-M-AV179-1097
    Resolution: 5012x3341
    Size: 9.76 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Marine Corps F-35B Conduct First Landing Aboard JS Izumo

    Aerial Refueling
    JMSDF
    1st MAW
    USFJ
    F-35B
    Izumo

