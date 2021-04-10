Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tropic Lightning Week Static Display [Image 1 of 6]

    Tropic Lightning Week Static Display

    HI, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    The 25th Infantry Division hosts a static display and division open house during the annual 25th Infantry Division Tropic Lightning Week at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on Oct. 4, 2021. Tropic Lightning week is an annual week long celebration of the division during which the different battalions compete in varying events including sports, a talent competition, and cooking contest with the overall points winner being awarded the Guadalcanal Cup. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 02:49
    Photo ID: 6872895
    VIRIN: 211004-A-AK380-024
    Resolution: 5699x3799
    Size: 11.16 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tropic Lightning Week Static Display [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Weights
    Weightlifting
    PT
    PRT
    Static Display
    TLW21

