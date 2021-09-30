U.S. Naval Base Guam Sailors and civilians from U.S. Naval Base Guam and tenant commands partnered with the Hågat Mayor’s Office for a beautification project

HÅGAT, Guam (Sept. 30, 2021) - Sailors and civilians from U.S. Naval Base Guam and tenant commands partnered with the Hågat Mayor’s Office for a beautification project. Photographed is Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Aimee R. Vargas, from Lufkin, Texas, painting during the community relation project. More than 30 volunteers painted the bridge walls and guard rails at the entrance of the village. (U.S. Navy photos by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Randall W. Ramaswamy)

