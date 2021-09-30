HÅGAT, Guam (Sept. 30, 2021) - Sailors and civilians from U.S. Naval Base Guam and tenant commands partnered with the Hågat Mayor’s Office for a beautification project. Photographed are two Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), painting during the community relation project. More than 30 volunteers painted the bridge walls and guard rails at the entrance of the village. (U.S. Navy photos by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Randall W. Ramaswamy)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 22:20
|Photo ID:
|6872613
|VIRIN:
|210930-N-OH628-1055
|Resolution:
|3855x2929
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|AGAT, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Naval Base Guam Sailors and civilians from U.S. Naval Base Guam and tenant commands partnered with the Hågat Mayor’s Office for a beautification project [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Randall Ramaswamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
