Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Naval Base Guam Sailors and civilians from U.S. Naval Base Guam and tenant commands partnered with the Hågat Mayor’s Office for a beautification project [Image 5 of 9]

    U.S. Naval Base Guam Sailors and civilians from U.S. Naval Base Guam and tenant commands partnered with the Hågat Mayor’s Office for a beautification project

    AGAT, GUAM

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Randall Ramaswamy 

    U.S. Naval Base Guam

    HÅGAT, Guam (Sept. 30, 2021) - Sailors and civilians from U.S. Naval Base Guam and tenant commands partnered with the Hågat Mayor’s Office for a beautification project. Photographed are two Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), painting during the community relation project. More than 30 volunteers painted the bridge walls and guard rails at the entrance of the village. (U.S. Navy photos by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Randall W. Ramaswamy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 22:20
    Photo ID: 6872613
    VIRIN: 210930-N-OH628-1055
    Resolution: 3855x2929
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: AGAT, GU 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Naval Base Guam Sailors and civilians from U.S. Naval Base Guam and tenant commands partnered with the Hågat Mayor’s Office for a beautification project [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Randall Ramaswamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Naval Base Guam Sailors and civilians from U.S. Naval Base Guam and tenant commands partnered with the Hågat Mayor’s Office for a beautification project
    U.S. Naval Base Guam Sailors and civilians from U.S. Naval Base Guam and tenant commands partnered with the Hågat Mayor’s Office for a beautification project
    U.S. Naval Base Guam Sailors and civilians from U.S. Naval Base Guam and tenant commands partnered with the Hågat Mayor’s Office for a beautification project
    U.S. Naval Base Guam Sailors and civilians from U.S. Naval Base Guam and tenant commands partnered with the Hågat Mayor’s Office for a beautification project
    U.S. Naval Base Guam Sailors and civilians from U.S. Naval Base Guam and tenant commands partnered with the Hågat Mayor’s Office for a beautification project
    U.S. Naval Base Guam Sailors and civilians from U.S. Naval Base Guam and tenant commands partnered with the Hågat Mayor’s Office for a beautification project
    U.S. Naval Base Guam Sailors and civilians from U.S. Naval Base Guam and tenant commands partnered with the Hågat Mayor’s Office for a beautification project
    U.S. Naval Base Guam Sailors and civilians from U.S. Naval Base Guam and tenant commands partnered with the Hågat Mayor’s Office for a beautification project
    U.S. Naval Base Guam Sailors and civilians from U.S. Naval Base Guam and tenant commands partnered with the Hågat Mayor’s Office for a beautification project

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    volunteer
    guam
    sailors
    community relations
    agat

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT