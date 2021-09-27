CH-53E Super Stallion maintenance aboard USS Portland

210927-M-LE234-1017 ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 27, 2021) Marine Corps Cpl. Mason Hix, a CH-53E Super Stallion crew chief assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), signals pilots in CH-53E Super Stallion before a functional check flight aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Sept. 27. Portland and the 11th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores/Released)

