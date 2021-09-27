Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CH-53E Super Stallion maintenance aboard USS Portland [Image 1 of 3]

    CH-53E Super Stallion maintenance aboard USS Portland

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), ARABIAN GULF

    09.27.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    210927-M-LE234-1002 ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 27, 2021) Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct inspections on a CH-53E Super Stallion prior to a functional check flight aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Sept. 27. Portland and the 11th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 21:57
    Photo ID: 6872600
    VIRIN: 210927-M-LE234-1002
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CH-53E Super Stallion maintenance aboard USS Portland [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CH-53E Super Stallion maintenance aboard USS Portland
    CH-53E Super Stallion maintenance aboard USS Portland
    CH-53E Super Stallion maintenance aboard USS Portland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA
    Functional Check Flight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT