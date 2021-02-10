Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HSC 22 Sailors Prepare to Maneuver Helo During Routine Maintenance [Image 3 of 3]

    HSC 22 Sailors Prepare to Maneuver Helo During Routine Maintenance

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    10.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Juel Foster 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    211002-N-YD864-1020
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (Oct. 2, 2021) — Chief Aviation Machinist’s Mate Cory Nash and Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Kaden Anderson prepare to maneuver the embarked MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter for transport during routine maintenance aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), Oct. 2, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juel Foster/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 20:24
    Photo ID: 6872533
    VIRIN: 211002-N-YD864-1020
    Resolution: 4238x2825
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSC 22 Sailors Prepare to Maneuver Helo During Routine Maintenance [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HSC 22 Sailor Maneuvers Helo While Conducting Maintenance Aboard USS Sioux City
    HSC 22 Sailor Removes Chains Securing Helo During Routine Maintenance
    HSC 22 Sailors Prepare to Maneuver Helo During Routine Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    us 4th fleet
    sioux city
    jitfs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT