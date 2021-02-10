211002-N-YD864-1020

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Oct. 2, 2021) — Chief Aviation Machinist’s Mate Cory Nash and Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Kaden Anderson prepare to maneuver the embarked MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter for transport during routine maintenance aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), Oct. 2, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juel Foster/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2021 Date Posted: 10.04.2021 20:24 Photo ID: 6872533 VIRIN: 211002-N-YD864-1020 Resolution: 4238x2825 Size: 1.77 MB Location: CARIBBEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HSC 22 Sailors Prepare to Maneuver Helo During Routine Maintenance [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.