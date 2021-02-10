HSC 22 Sailor Maneuvers Helo While Conducting Maintenance Aboard USS Sioux City

211002-N-YD864-1016

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Oct. 2, 2021) — Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Brady Anderson prepares to maneuver the embarked MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter while conducting routine maintenance aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), Oct. 2, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juel Foster/Released)

