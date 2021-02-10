Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nevada Guard, state officials hold ceremony to honor general

    Nevada Guard, state officials hold ceremony to honor general

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Emerson Marcus 

    Nevada Joint Force Headquarters Public Affairs

    Former Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., speaks to a crowd during a memorial service at the Las Vegas Readiness Center for retired Maj. Gen. Robert Herbert. Herbert, 64, was killed in a car crash on Sept. 24.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 19:28
    Photo ID: 6872438
    VIRIN: 211002-F-WV639-612
    Resolution: 540x675
    Size: 99.5 KB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nevada Guard, state officials hold ceremony to honor general, by 1st Lt. Emerson Marcus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Nevada Guard, state officials hold memorial service for general

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Harry Reid
    Nevada National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT