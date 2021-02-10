Former Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., speaks to a crowd during a memorial service at the Las Vegas Readiness Center for retired Maj. Gen. Robert Herbert. Herbert, 64, was killed in a car crash on Sept. 24.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 19:28
|Photo ID:
|6872438
|VIRIN:
|211002-F-WV639-612
|Resolution:
|540x675
|Size:
|99.5 KB
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nevada Guard, state officials hold ceremony to honor general, by 1st Lt. Emerson Marcus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Nevada Guard, state officials hold memorial service for general
