The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center closed out an extremely tight year in the last hours of FY21, executing more than $7 billion to attain close to 99.9 percent obligation of the operations and maintenance portfolio across the enterprise. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Jim Martinez).

Date Taken: 10.04.2021 Date Posted: 10.04.2021 Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US AFIMSC presses till final hours to execute $7 billion in FY21, by Jim Martinez