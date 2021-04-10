Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFIMSC presses till final hours to execute $7 billion in FY21

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2021

    Photo by Jim Martinez 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center closed out an extremely tight year in the last hours of FY21, executing more than $7 billion to attain close to 99.9 percent obligation of the operations and maintenance portfolio across the enterprise. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Jim Martinez).

