2021 archery deer season underway; Fort McCoy hunters must make sure to have necessary permits, licenses

A whitetail deer tries to blend in with the landscape at an area near Range 26 on March 22, 2018, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Deer are one of the many species of wildlife around the installation. Wildlife management at Fort McCoy is completed and coordinated by the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

Date Taken: 03.22.2018 Date Posted: 10.04.2021 Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US