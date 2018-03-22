Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2021 archery deer season underway; Fort McCoy hunters must make sure to have necessary permits, licenses

    2021 archery deer season underway; Fort McCoy hunters must make sure to have necessary permits, licenses

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2018

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                        

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A whitetail deer tries to blend in with the landscape at an area near Range 26 on March 22, 2018, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Deer are one of the many species of wildlife around the installation. Wildlife management at Fort McCoy is completed and coordinated by the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2018
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 14:40
    Photo ID: 6871982
    VIRIN: 180322-A-OK556-4344
    Resolution: 5292x3528
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 archery deer season underway; Fort McCoy hunters must make sure to have necessary permits, licenses, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    2021 archery deer season underway; Fort McCoy hunters must make sure to have necessary permits, licenses

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    wildlife
    deer
    Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT