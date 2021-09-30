Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Ida: Disaster Survivor Assistance Montegut-Lafourche Parish [Image 4 of 5]

    Hurricane Ida: Disaster Survivor Assistance Montegut-Lafourche Parish

    MONTEGUT, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Julie Joseph 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Montegut, Louisiana (Sept. 30, 2021) – Members of a FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance crew walk door-to-door to help residents of Montegut, Louisiana, apply for assistance after Hurricane Ida. FEMA photo by Julie Joseph.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 13:01
    Photo ID: 6871772
    VIRIN: 210930-O-JJ335-771
    Resolution: 6169x4113
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: MONTEGUT, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Ida: Disaster Survivor Assistance Montegut-Lafourche Parish [Image 5 of 5], by Julie Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

