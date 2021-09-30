Montegut, Louisiana (Sept. 30, 2021) – Members of a FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance crew walk door-to-door to help residents of Montegut, Louisiana, apply for assistance after Hurricane Ida. FEMA photo by Julie Joseph.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 13:01
|Photo ID:
|6871770
|VIRIN:
|210930-O-JJ335-724
|Resolution:
|7952x5302
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|MONTEGUT, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Ida: Disaster Survivor Assistance Montegut-Lafourche Parish [Image 5 of 5], by Julie Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
